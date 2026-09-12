Nuh police arrest wanted ATM thief carrying Rs 25,000 reward

Nuh police have arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in connection with multiple ATM theft cases registered in Bihar.

The accused has been identified as Muzeb alias Muzim, a resident of Bubalheri village under the Pinangwa police station in Nuh district. According to the police, he was wanted in cases registered in 2024 at the Mufassil and Turkauliya police stations in Bihar’s Motihari district. The Bihar Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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The Nuh police were approached by their Bihar counterparts to apprehend the accused, who had allegedly absconded after an ATM theft incident in Bihar in 2024.

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Acting on a tip-off, Inspector Nikhil Kumar, SHO of Pinangwa police station, arrested Muzeb from his hideout.

“The accused is a seasoned ATM thief. Following interrogation, he has been handed over to the Cyber Police Station of Motihari, Bihar,” said a spokesperson for the Nuh police.