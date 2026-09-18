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Home / Haryana / Nuh police issue 12,940 challans, seize 405 vehicles in no-number-plate crackdown

Nuh police issue 12,940 challans, seize 405 vehicles in no-number-plate crackdown

Action against other traffic violations to continue alongside enforcement drive on vehicles without number plates

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Police officials said the five-month enforcement drive had also helped in the recovery of stolen motorcycles. File Photo
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Nuh police have tightened enforcement against vehicles plying without number plates, issuing 12,940 challans and seizing 405 vehicles between April 1 and September 16.

Police officials said the five-month enforcement drive had also helped in the recovery of stolen motorcycles and contributed to a decline in motorcycle thefts in the district.

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Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said multiple teams had been conducting checking and enforcement drives across the district on the directions of Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain.

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Jain said vehicles without number plates were difficult to trace if they were used in crimes. He added that the possibility of stolen vehicles being deliberately run without number plates to evade identification could not be ruled out.

He said the crackdown was also aimed at improving road safety, particularly among two-wheeler riders. Triple-riding and riding without helmets, he said, have repeatedly turned minor accidents fatal, at heavy cost to the families involved.

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Jain cited a road accident in the Nuh hill valley soon after he took charge, in which a young rider’s death was attributed primarily to head injury and the absence of a helmet.

He said motorcycles were widely used by young people in the Mewat region and that young riders were disproportionately represented among road-accident victims. He attributed this, in part, to triple-riding, riding without helmets, and general non-compliance with traffic rules.

Jain also pointed to a recent motorcycle accident in Gurugram in which a woman rider survived a major crash because she was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. He said the incident highlighted the importance of using safety equipment, following traffic rules and keeping vehicle documents in order.

The SP said the sustained crackdown was meant to save lives, not harass commuters. He added that action against other traffic violations would continue alongside the enforcement drive on vehicles without number plates.

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