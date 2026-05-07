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Home / Haryana / Nuh police nab 2 cow smugglers after brief encounter

Nuh police nab 2 cow smugglers after brief encounter

The encounter took place near the repeater checkpoint in the mountains on the Nuh-Tauru road

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:33 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Nuh police on Thursday morning nabbed two cow smugglers after a brief encounter on the Nuh-Tauru road. Both the smugglers were shot in the legs and have been admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

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Police recovered two cattle and a pickup truck from the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Nuh police station.

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According to police, the encounter took place near the repeater checkpoint in the mountains on the Nuh-Tauru road when the CIA team from Nuh, led by Inspector Sandeep Mor, chased the cow smugglers. When the police team signalled them to stop, they opened fire and during retaliatory action, the two cow smugglers were injured.

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The injured were identified as Nafees and Mubarik, residents of Ghata village, and were admitted to the hospital.

“An FIR has been registered and a probe is under way,” said a Nuh police spokesperson.

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