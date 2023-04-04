Nuh police no to mahasabha

Nuh, April 3
In a bid to maintain communal harmony in Nuh district, the police have denied permission to a Hindu Mahasabha which was to be held is support of cow vigilantes who are at large in the Nasir Junaid murder case. The mahasabha was announced by the Bajrang Dal and VHP on April 9 and had created a flutter in Muslim groups in Nuh and Bharatpur, who had threatened to obstruct or hold counter panchayats against it. Taking a stern stance on the matter, Nuh Superintendent of police Varun Singla went ahead, “postponing” any such meeting for next two months.
