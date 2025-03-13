DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Nuh police seize 600 cartons of illicit liquor smuggled in truck

Nuh police seize 600 cartons of illicit liquor smuggled in truck

Driver was arrested, FIR registered
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:36 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Nuh police seized over 600 cartons of illicit liquor last night on the Alwar-Delhi road.  The liquor was being smuggled in a truck, which was subsequently stopped by the police.

The truck driver was arrested, and an FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station.

According to the police, the CIA Nuh team was patrolling on Wednesday night when they received information about a truck carrying illegal liquor.

Based on this information, the team set up a barricade on the Alwar-Delhi road.

After some time, the truck arrived and was signaled to stop. A senior police officer stated that the truck driver stopped the truck a short distance before the barricade.

During a search, police seized 677 boxes of illegal liquor, which was being smuggled from Ludhiana, Punjab, on the basis of fake bills.

The liquor boxes were concealed within sacks of rice and peanut powder. The estimated cost of this illegal liquor is said to be around Rs 70 lakh.

“We have arrested the truck driver, identified as Moolaram, a native of Badmer in Rajasthan. He revealed that, in connivance with the truck owner and accountant Kamlesh, a resident of Jodhpur, he had loaded a large consignment of illegal English liquor in his vehicle from Ludhiana and was transporting it to Jodhpur. We are investigating the smuggling ring behind this illicit liquor,” said Inspector Jungsher, in-charge of CIA, Nuh.

