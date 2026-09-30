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Home / Haryana / Nuh rally was a success, claims INLD

Nuh rally was a success, claims INLD

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Chandigarh today, INLD national patron Prof Sampat Singh and Haryana party president Rampal Majra said the party’s recent Samman Diwas Rally in Nuh has marked a major political turning point in Haryana.

Sampat Singh said despite the Congress winning all seats in the region during the last election, the massive turnout at the rally showed that people were dissatisfied with both the Congress and the BJP due to misgovernance.

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Targeting the BJP government, he claimed that inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of teachers in schools and colleges were depriving young people of quality education.

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Majra criticised the government for not beginning procurement despite crops being ready for harvest and demanded compensation for crop damage caused by recent rainfall.

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