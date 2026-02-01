DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Nuh residents seek 24-hour power, water supply for Ramadan

Nuh residents seek 24-hour power, water supply for Ramadan

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:00 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
As the pious month of Ramadan kickstarts today, Nuh residents backed by the Youth Congress have approached the CM through the local administration, seeking 24-hour water and power supply. In a memorandum addressed to the CM and submitted to local authorities, the Youth Congress wing of Punhana has requested special arrangements for Ramadan.

The Youth Congress said disruptions in these essential services could cause serious hardships for fasting people. Therefore, uninterrupted 24-hour power and water supply should be ensured in all subdivisions, towns and rural areas of Nuh district during the month of Ramadan.

‘It’s an important religious month for the district. As a Ramadan gift, we want the state government to ensure that we get power and water. The temperature is rising and people fasting for an entire day cannot be subjected to any inconvenience. We want the CM to issue special instructions to the local administration here,’ said one of the representatives.

