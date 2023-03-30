Nuh SHO arrested for raping woman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 30

Nuh Police on Thursday arrested their SHO in city police station for repeatedly raping a 45-year-old woman, officials said.

The woman alleged that the SHO sexually exploited her at his residence in police line and even at the police station he was posted in. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her.

An FIR in this regard was registered at women police station in Nuh.

The accused inspector has been suspended and a departmental probe was initiated against him, said police.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, a resident of a nearby village in Nuh, it was around one and a half month ago when she was duped in the name of a loan. She immediately reached the city police station in Nuh and filed a complaint.

“Inspector Bijender Rathee, SHO of city police station, Nuh after taking my complaint started calling me on mobile phone. On the pretext of recording my statement he called me in the police station many times and later also at his residence in the police line, Nuh. The SHO started molesting me on different pretext first and later raped me repeatedly not only at his residence in police line but also in police station. When I resisted he threatened to kill me but finally I moved to the women police station”, the woman said in her complaint.

Mamta Kharab, DSP, crime against women, Nuh said following the complaint an FIR was registered against SHO inspector Bijender Rathee under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Women police station in Nuh on Wednesday.

After registering FIR, the Nuh Police swung into action and after the medical examination, the victim was produced in a city court to record her statement under 164 Crpc. Police sources said that in her statement she had repeated her claim.

“After getting sufficient evidence, we have arrested the accused inspector on Thursday and are questioning him. The further probe is underway”, said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

