Nuh SHO held for raping 45-year-old

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 30

The Nuh Police on Thursday arrested the SHO in the City police station for repeatedly raping a 45-year-old woman. The woman alleged that SHO Bijender Rathee had sexually exploited her at his residence in the police lines and even at the police station he was posted in. She also alleged that he threatened

to kill her

An FIR was registered at the women police station in Nuh. The accused inspector has been suspended and a departmental probe was initiated against him, said police.

Mamta Kharab, DSP, crime against women, Nuh, said an FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the women police station in Nuh on Wednesday.

“After getting sufficient evidence, we have arrested the accused on Thursday and are questioning him. The further probe is under way”, said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.