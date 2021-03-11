Nuh situation under control: Police

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 30

To ensure peace and harmony in Nuh following the fiasco over the videos of ‘gau rakshaks’, the Nuh police have asked the members of the Hindu and Muslim communities to halt all protests and demonstrations till the investigation in the matter is over.

Leaders Urged to maintain peace We have urged leaders of both communities not to make it a communal issue and tell people to stop blowing things out of proportion. They have agreed to our requests and the situation, as of now, is not volatile. Varun Singla, Nuh SP

Speaking to The Tribune, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said they had talked to both communities and as of now, the situation was under control, but security had been stepped up for Eid celebrations.

“We have registered a case and the investigation is underway. We have called leaders of both communities and asked them to let us investigate the matter. We have also urged them to not make it a communal issue and tell people to stop blowing things out of proportion. They have agreed to our requests and the situation, as of now, is not volatile,” he said. We had also stepped up security up in the wake of Eid, the Superintendent of Police said.

A viral video from Nuh district had come to the fore in which ‘gau rakshaks’ are seen thrashing a young man. The video is of Sheikhpur village in the district and was allegedly recorded on April 23.

The victim has been identified as Shahib, a resident of the same village. He was accused of cow slaughter and was handed over to the police.