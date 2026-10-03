Nuh sports dept scam: DSO, 4 others booked for Rs 8.37 lakh salary fraud in kabaddi nurseries

The Nuh City police have booked the District Sports Officer (DSO), a coach executive, a deputy superintendent, and two outsourced medical college employees for allegedly drawing about Rs 8.37 lakh in government salaries through kabaddi sports nurseries run under Haryana Sports Department.

The FIR was registered on October 1 at the Nuh City police station under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS. The complaint was filed by Inspector Deen Dayal, verification officer, CM Flying, Rewari. The alleged offence period runs from January 1, 2024, to January 31, 2026.

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Those named are Sajid Khan and Mohd Asfak, both of Untaka village, Sadar Nuh, along with Nuh DSO Manoj Sharma, coach executive Manoj Kumar and Deputy Superintendent Rammehar.

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According to the FIR, a CM Flying verification found that Asfak has worked since 2019 as a helper under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar.

Sajid Khan has worked as a lift operator at the same college since 2015.

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Despite holding these posts, Asfak was allegedly allotted the kabaddi sports nursery at DAV Public School, Police Line, Nuh, in 2024-25 and worked as its coach. In 2025-26, he was allegedly allotted the nursery at Gram Panchayat Saunkh. The FIR says the coach executive and the DSO checked feasibility and documents before recommending his name, and that Asfak drew Rs 20,000 a month from Sports Department.

Asfak allegedly served as nursery coach from April 11, 2025, to November 13, 2025. From November 14, 2025, to January 31, 2026, Sajid Khan allegedly took over as coach at the Saunkh nursery, also at Rs 20,000 a month, while continuing his medical college job. The FIR adds that Rs 90,000 for Asfak’s tenure was credited to Sajid Khan’s bank account on November 11, 2025.

The complaint also alleges that Asfak, in collusion with department staff, used two vehicles, HR 27 M 6780 and HR 38 AG 0304, on contract in 2024-25 and 2025-26, and that he also worked as a driver. It further says that, though employed under HKRN, he applied for a Khelo India Laghu Kendra under a central scheme. The CM Flying team’s inspection report of February 20, 2026, and re-inspection report of March 5, 2026, were sent to the Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana, in Panchkula.

The FIR states that Asfak and Sajid Khan, in collusion with the DSO, coach executive and deputy superintendent, drew Rs 7,47,065 and Rs 90,000 respectively, a total of Rs 8,37,065, causing loss to the state exchequer. Sub-Inspector Jagram is investigating.

The FIR contains allegations only, and no arrests have been reported.