Nuh teacher recruitment crisis: 256 selected candidates skip verification

Even a separate recruitment cadre and a fresh deadline haven’t been enough to get candidates to Nuh over 250 selected primary teachers have simply skipped document verification for a district that education data already ranks among the most disadvantaged in the country.

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The Mewat cadre recruitment drive for 1,456 Primary Teacher (PRT) posts — advertised separately by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission specifically to address chronic understaffing in Nuh — has stalled at its final stage.

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Of the candidates recommended by HSSC against advertisement number 05/2024, Category-1, as many as 256 did not turn up for document verification when first summoned in July, according to an official notice issued by the District Elementary Education Officer, Mewat.

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Written exams for the recruitment were conducted back in September 2024, and the process has already stretched close to two years.

The department has now issued a final ultimatum: absentee candidates must report to Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School (Tanki Wala) in Nuh on August 18 and 19 with original documents, or their selection — cleared vide HSSC recommendation dated July 24 — will be cancelled without further notice, no exceptions.

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The reluctance reflects a district that has, for years, been described by officials and educationists alike as the hardest posting in the state.

Nuh’s staff crunch is stark: 435 government schools across its five blocks are collectively short of 1,299 JBT/PRT teachers, per official figures — Ferozepur Jhirka alone missing 292 posts across 106 schools, Nuh block short by 347 across 93 schools, Punhana by 300, Nagina by 218, and Taoru by 142.

The department has given absentee candidates a final opportunity to appear for document verification on August 18 and 19 at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School (Tanki Wala), Nuh, failing which their selection will stand cancelled without further notice.

The teacher shortage compounds a crisis already flagged in the state’s own performance data. The Union Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2024-25 placed Nuh at a score of 275 — a level comparable to some of Bihar’s most educationally disadvantaged regions — even as neighbouring Gurugram topped Haryana’s own state rankings.

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed did not mince words. “Despite repeated promises and announcements, Nuh continues to be the last priority of the current state government. Education is the basic need which can transform the fate of the district. However, the government has failed to even provide basic infrastructure or teachers to the district,” he said.

With even selected candidates unwilling to take up posts here, the question is no longer just about vacancies on paper — it’s about why Nuh, despite a dedicated cadre carved out to fix exactly this problem, remains a posting nobody wants.