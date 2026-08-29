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Home / Haryana / Nuh under ‘Red Zone’ curbs ahead of Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s visit

Nuh under ‘Red Zone’ curbs ahead of Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s visit

Ban covers drones, UAVs, gliders, balloons, kites, fireworks

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:48 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Saini File
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The Nuh district administration has declared the entire district a ‘Red Zone’ for 12 hours on Saturday in view of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s proposed visit, days after Congress workers waved black flags at his convoy in Gurugram.

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Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani has prohibited the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones, across Nuh from 6 am to 6 pm on August 29. The order also prohibits the flying of microlight aircraft, gliders, powered gliders, hot air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights, besides the use of fireworks and firecrackers, within the district during the specified period.

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The restrictions will apply to everyone, including private individuals, media personnel, business establishments, event organisers and non-governmental organisations. Government agencies and authorised personnel will be exempted only if they have obtained written permission for law and order, security, emergency services or other official functions.

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“Action will be taken against those who violate the order under Section 233 of the BNS and other relevant legal provisions. Superintendent of Police also directed to ensure strict compliance with the order and to implement necessary surveillance and precautionary measures for the safety of the Chief Minister and the general public, ensuring that the Chief Minister’s visit concludes peacefully and securely,” DC Pilani said in the order.

The move comes against the backdrop of the August 21 protest in Gurugram, when rural district Congress president Vardhan Yadav and urban district Congress president Pankaj Dawar led party workers in waving black flags and raising slogans as the CM’s convoy passed through the Civil Lines area towards Gurugram University.

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