Nuh violence: 12 booked for attacking Meghalaya cops

At least 12 people have been booked for attempt to murder and attacking a team of the Meghalaya Police after a mob allegedly tried to free an ATM robbery accused from their custody here yesterday. During the violent confrontation, the police opened fire in self-defence, leaving a youth injured.

Advertisement

According to the Nuh police, the incident took place in the Pinangwa police station area near Sikrawa village when a team of the police were taking Rahul Khan, son of Mohammad Rafiq and a resident of Wajidpur village, to Meghalaya on transit remand in connection with an ATM robbery case.

Advertisement

According to Nuh ASP Ayush Yadav, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening near a hotel, when the accused suddenly grabbed the steering wheel of the police vehicle and attempted to overturn it in a bid to escape.

Advertisement

Around 20-30 people, including women, gathered at the spot and allegedly surrounded the police vehicle and tried to snatch the keys of the vehicle and weapons from police personnel to free the accused.

As the situation escalated and the police team came under attack, it opened fire to disperse the mob. During the firing, Tarif Khan, a resident of Sikrawa village, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint of SI Arkidalang Wahlang of East Khasi Hills police station in Meghalaya, the Pinangwa police registered a case.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot to collect evidence and recovered two empty cartridges and blood samples.

Officials claimed that Rahul Khan was wanted in multiple ATM theft cases, including cases registered at Dwarka and Dabri police stations in Delhi. The police also suspect his involvement in ATM-cutting incidents in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.