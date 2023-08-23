Nuh violence accused caught after encounter

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

A man allegedly involved in July 31 communal clashes in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with the police in the Aravalli hills in Tauru. He has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village.

The accused was reportedly hiding in the hills after clashes and allegedly fired at the CIA team that went to arrest him late last night. The police retaliated and he was shot in leg. Aamir is admitted at Nalhar Medical College.

During the search, the police seized an illegal country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession. This is second such encounter in the area in the last 10 days.

According to the police, the encounter took place on Monday at 10.30 pm. Nuh Crime Branch (CIA) Inspector Amit received information that one of the accused involved in the violence, Aamir, was hiding in the hill ruins. The team reached the spot and the accused started firing at it.

