Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

The Nuh police nabbed an accused of July 31 communal violence from Aravalis near Tauru following an encounter. The accused identified as Aamir was reportedly hiding in the hills after the clashes and allegedly fired at CIA team that went to arrest him on Monday night.

The police retaliated and he has been shot in the leg.

Aamir was admitted to Nalhar medical college.

During the search, the police seized a country-made pistol and five cartridges from him.

This is the second such encounter in the area in past 10 days.

According to the police, the encounter took place at 10.30pm on Monday. Nuh Crime Branch (CIA) Inspector Amit received information that one of the accused involved in the violence, Aamir, is hiding in the hills. The team reached the spot.

#Gurugram #Nuh