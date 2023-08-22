Gurugram, August 22
The Nuh police nabbed an accused of July 31 communal violence from Aravalis near Tauru following an encounter. The accused identified as Aamir was reportedly hiding in the hills after the clashes and allegedly fired at CIA team that went to arrest him on Monday night.
The police retaliated and he has been shot in the leg.
Aamir was admitted to Nalhar medical college.
During the search, the police seized a country-made pistol and five cartridges from him.
This is the second such encounter in the area in past 10 days.
According to the police, the encounter took place at 10.30pm on Monday. Nuh Crime Branch (CIA) Inspector Amit received information that one of the accused involved in the violence, Aamir, is hiding in the hills. The team reached the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh today
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram
He has been identified as Aamir
Men barge into minor’s house, gang-rape her at knife-point after threatening her brother, three other children
After losing their parents a few months ago, they had shifte...