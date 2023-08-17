Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat

PTI

Gurugram/Palwal, August 17

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly making provocative speeches at the August 13 'Sarv Hindu Samaj mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Palwal, officials said.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Probationer Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sachin, who alleged that some people gave provocative speeches against the people of another community during the gathering at Pondri village, they said.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC at the Hathin police station on Monday, the police said.

"An FIR has been registered and action will be taken as per the law," SHO Manoj Kumar said on Wednesday.

