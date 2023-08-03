Nuh violence govt failure, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today termed the violence in Nuh a failure of the BJP-JJP government and said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to people of the state and to maintain law and order.

“Information emerging about the events of Nuh is very disturbing. The government is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering, but despite having all the information, it did not take timely steps,” Hooda said.

“Had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. Mewat region is known for brotherhood. Even during the Partition, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” he stated.

Appealing to the public to maintain peace, he urged people not to pay attention to rumours.

