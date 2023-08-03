Nuh violence govt failure, claims Hooda

Chandigarh, August 2
Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today termed the violence in Nuh a failure of the BJP-JJP government and said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to people of the state and to maintain law and order.
“Information emerging about the events of Nuh is very disturbing. The government is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering, but despite having all the information, it did not take timely steps,” Hooda said.
“Had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. Mewat region is known for brotherhood. Even during the Partition, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” he stated.
Appealing to the public to maintain peace, he urged people not to pay attention to rumours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal