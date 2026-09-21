Nuh’s radish revolution eyes global turn as farmers seek exotic varieties

After turning radish into one of its most promising cash crops, Nuh is now eyeing the next leap — from the familiar white mooli headed to Delhi-NCR mandis to premium coloured and international varieties that farmers believe can fetch better returns and open up new markets.

Buoyed by a vegetable boom that has quietly changed the cropping pattern across several villages, farmers are now seeking government support for trials of Chinese and Japanese radish varieties, better-quality seeds and a special subsidy for cultivating premium varieties.

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The scale of Nuh’s vegetable economy is already significant. The Haryana Horticulture Department data for 2024-25 records 3,540 hectares under radish in Mewat, with production of 32,497 metric tonnes. Tomato cultivation covered another 2,148 hectares, producing 21,071 tonnes. Across all vegetables, the district recorded 31,824 hectares and production of more than 6.08 lakh tonnes during the year.

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It is this base that farmers now want to build upon.

“We have seen that vegetables can give us much better returns than traditional crops. Now, we want to experiment with varieties that are different from what everybody grows. If the government helps us with seed, technical guidance and subsidy initially, Nuh can grow these successfully too,” said Mubin, a radish grower.

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Mubin begins sowing his early radish crop in July and starts harvesting around September. Much of the produce travels out of Nuh to Faridabad and Delhi’s Okhla mandi. At current prices, clean radish is fetching around Rs 30-40 per kg, he said, while a good crop can leave a farmer with returns of around Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh an acre.

The varieties farmers are interested in are markedly different from the conventional radish seen in local markets. Asian radishes include the long white daikon, commonly associated with Japan and China, while Chinese types can have green shoulders and striking pink or magenta flesh. So-called watermelon radish, also known as Chinese Red Meat or Shinrimei, has a pale exterior and dark-pink interior.

There are Indian options for diversification too. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute has developed Pusa Jamuni, a purple-fleshed radish yielding around 50 tonnes per hectare, and Pusa Gulabi, an entirely pink-fleshed variety with reported yields of around 60 tonnes per hectare. Both were developed for Delhi-NCR conditions. IARI also lists Pusa Chetki, which matures in 40-50 days, while Japanese White produces long cylindrical roots and has reported yields of 25-30 tonnes per hectare.

For Nuh growers, the attraction is not merely colour or novelty. Premium varieties could potentially allow them to target organised retail, restaurants and specialised urban consumers rather than depending entirely on conventional wholesale mandis. The farmers, however, say such a shift cannot be attempted on a large scale without assured access to genuine seed, demonstration plots, technical training and market linkages.

District Horticulture Officer Abdul Razzaq said the growing interest in vegetables was already visible on the ground. In Rehpawa village alone, nearly 50 acres are under early radish this season, with growers benefiting from strong prices.

The state already provides assistance for horticulture diversification. Haryana’s vegetable-cultivation support is linked with components such as plastic mulching, tunnels, micro-irrigation and staking, while its horticulture programmes also include farmer training, crop clusters and price-support mechanisms. The state’s stated horticulture objective includes enabling Haryana to compete in domestic as well as export markets.

The farmers now want Nuh to be considered for a focused pilot under which exotic and premium radish seeds can be supplied at subsidised rates and demonstration plots developed before cultivation is scaled up.

The district’s transformation is particularly striking because wheat and mustard have traditionally dominated its winter fields. Radish, tomato, bitter gourd, peppers and other vegetables are increasingly giving growers an alternative built around shorter crop cycles and potentially higher returns.

For farmers such as Mubin, the next question is therefore no longer whether Nuh can grow radish profitably. It is whether the district can turn its radish boom into a premium horticulture business — and take the humble mooli from village fields to a much bigger market.

One useful strength here is that the 3,540-hectare radish figure is official, rather than an estimate from the farmers. I also deliberately used “premium and international varieties” rather than claiming they are export varieties—the immediate opportunity is premium Delhi-NCR retail/hospitality; actual exports would require separate market, quality and supply-chain development. The pusa gulabi/pusa jamuni angle is particularly strong because they are already documented for Delhi-NCR conditions, making the farmers’ demand more credible.