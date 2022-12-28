Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 27

With 53 per cent vacancies, government schools of Nuh are functioning at less than half the strength of teachers. The maximum shortage exists in middle schools (Class V to VIII), which have just 36 per cent of the required teachers, including guest teachers.

According to information furnished by the state government during the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today, only 4,691 teachers are working against the requirement of 10,083 in Nuh government schools.

There are 1,246 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and masters at the middle school level against the requirement of 3,436 teachers. This also includes 236 guest teachers and 16 on contract. There are 2,190 vacancies in this category.

In response to an unstarred question posed by Congress MLA and deputy leader of the party in the House Aftab Ahmed, the government said that all eight posts of head master in high schools were vacant in Nuh district, while 110 principals were posted against the required 119. Further, against 198 elementary school head masters, 104 are working.

Against the requirement of 1,678 post graduate teachers (PGTs) and lecturers, there are 647 regular teachers, 94 guest teachers and 38 contractual teachers. There are 899 vacancies of teachers for senior classes (Class IX to XII).

As for the JBTs and head teachers (Class I to V), 2,192 posts are vacant against the requirement of 4,644. Of the 2,452 teachers working, 1,420 are regular and 1,032 are guest teachers. Nearly 53 per cent of the posts in this category are filled.

The government’s reply in the House mentioned that six government primary schools were shut in the past five years. To meet the shortfall, the government has sent a requisition to the Haryana Public Service Commission to fill 613 posts of PGT in the Mewat cadre. Also, promotion cases have been invited to fill vacant posts.

Another requisition of 952 posts has been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for primary teachers, while 494 teachers have been deputed in Nuh from the Rest of Haryana cadre for a year.

The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been sent a requisition to fill 183 posts of PGT and 430 of TGT on contractual basis. The nigam has offered appointment to 81 candidates, of whom 54 have already joined.

