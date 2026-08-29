DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Nuh’s Youth Congress chief claims he was put under house arrest during CM Saini’s visit

Nuh’s Youth Congress chief claims he was put under house arrest during CM Saini’s visit

The administration had reportedly received information that the District Youth Congress planned to stage a black-flag protest during the Chief Minister’s visit

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Nuh on Saturday. Photo: ANI
Advertisement

Ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Nuh on Saturday, the Nuh police and administration placed Mubin Khan Tedia, Nuh District Youth Congress president, under house arrest. The administration had reportedly received information that the District Youth Congress planned to stage a black-flag protest during the Chief Minister’s visit.

Advertisement

Speaking about his house arrest, Mubin Khan Tedia alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the opposition’s voice ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. He claimed that an atmosphere in which democracy was being suppressed was being created in Mewat.

Advertisement

Questioning the action, he asked why the government needed to fear questions if it had done nothing wrong.

Advertisement

However, no immediate official statement was available from the police or district administration regarding the house arrest of the Youth Congress leader.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts