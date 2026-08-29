Nuh’s Youth Congress chief claims he was put under house arrest during CM Saini’s visit

Ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Nuh on Saturday, the Nuh police and administration placed Mubin Khan Tedia, Nuh District Youth Congress president, under house arrest. The administration had reportedly received information that the District Youth Congress planned to stage a black-flag protest during the Chief Minister’s visit.

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Speaking about his house arrest, Mubin Khan Tedia alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the opposition’s voice ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. He claimed that an atmosphere in which democracy was being suppressed was being created in Mewat.

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Questioning the action, he asked why the government needed to fear questions if it had done nothing wrong.

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However, no immediate official statement was available from the police or district administration regarding the house arrest of the Youth Congress leader.