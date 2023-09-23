Number of property registration slots up in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Property transactions across Haryana are set to be hassle-free and fast with the BJP-JJP government deciding to significantly increase the number of e-appointments and tatkal e-appointments for the registration of property at all tehsils and sub-tehsils.

Talking points Daily normal e-appointment slots for sale deeds up from 100 to 200 all tehsils/sub tehsils except Gurugram. In Gurugram, the normal e-appointment slots up to 300 from 100

Tatkal e-appointments will increase to 50 from 10 in rest of Haryana. In Gurugram, the number of tatkal e-appointments will go up to 60 from 10

Now, the number of normal slots for the registration of sale deeds has been increased from 100 to 200 at all tehsils and sub-tehsils all over the state except Gurugram. In Gurugram, the number of normal e-appointments will be 300 daily, up from existing 100 e-appointments, sources told The Tribune.

For the tatkal e-appointments, the number has gone up to 50 per day from 10 all over the state. For Gurugram, this number would be hiked from 10 to 60 daily.

“The decision to increase the e-appointments has been taken keeping in view the volume of land registration work and in public interest,” a senior officer stated.

With a spurt in the property registrations, especially in National Capital Region (NCR), buyers and sellers were facing lot of problems in getting immediate appointment for the registration of sale deeds. “In wake of the limited slots, getting even tatkal e-appointments was a difficult task,” Suresh Aggarwal, president of the Haryana Property Consultants Federation, said.

Aggarwal added that the increase in the number of slots in both the categories of e-appointments and tatkal e-appointments would provide much-needed relief to property buyers and sellers.

Besides, providing relief to the property buyers and sellers, the decision will net more revenue for the state exchequer as the stamp duty from the registration of the sale deeds will triple in the Gurugram and double in the rest of the state.

As far as e-appointments are concerned, the state exchequer will be richer by five times in the rest of the state and six times in Gurugram district. The state government charges Rs 25,000 for e-appointment.

