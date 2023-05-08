Nurd sarpanch booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 7

The police have booked the sarpanch of Nurd village under charges of forgery, cheating and criminal intimidation. In a complaint to the police, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of the village, stated that for the sarpanch elections held last year, Dilbagh Singh had allegedly submitted a fake Class X certificate. A CM’s window complaint was filed and it was marked to the District Education Officer. During the inquiry, the complaint was found to be true. The education board, which issued the certificate, was not among the list of recognised educational boards/councils.

The complainant sent a registered post at the address given on the certificate for verification but the post was returned as the address was not found. He said after Dilbagh came to know that he had complained against him, he threatened him of dire consequences.