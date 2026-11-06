Nurpur police arrest drug kingpin from Amritsar after recovery of 33 gm heroin at interstate barrier

The Nurpur police have unearthed an interstate drug trafficking network with the arrest of the alleged kingpin, Sumit Kumar, from Amritsar on Wednesday evening. His links to the racket surfaced during the investigation into the recovery of 32.57 grams of heroin (chitta) from two youths near the interstate barrier at Kandwal in Nurpur on October 14.

According to information, a team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Nurpur police district arrested two alleged drug peddlers near the Nagni Mata Temple check-post at Kandwal after receiving specific inputs that they were looking for buyers. The contraband was recovered from their possession.

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The accused were identified as Rakesh Thakur (36), a resident of Khanod village in Dharampur tehsil of Mandi district, presently residing in Dadnu, Dharamsala, and Vikas (24), a resident of Barol village in Dharamsala tehsil of Kangra district.

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Nurpur ASP Dharam Chand Verma said a case was registered against the duo under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act. During further investigation and interrogation, the police traced the alleged supply chain to Amritsar. Subsequent inquiries led to the identification and arrest of Sumit Kumar, the alleged supplier, on Wednesday.

Verma said the police were now focusing on identifying the source of the contraband, as well as the suppliers, intermediaries and others involved in its distribution network.