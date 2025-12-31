DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Nursery-centric afforestation projects approved

Nursery-centric afforestation projects approved

To strengthen plantations, secure wildlife habitats

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The government on Tuesday approved a series of supplementary and additional proposals under the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to strengthen plantations, secure wildlife habitats and enhance protection infrastructure across the state.

Advertisement

The approvals were accorded at a meeting of the Steering Committee of CAMPA, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. Taking note of the rising input costs and the state’s policy shift away from eucalyptus plantations, the committee approved the reallocation of funds for nursery operations and plantation activities.

Advertisement

Recognising the ecological sensitivity of the Shivalik region, the committee sanctioned the purchase of three patrol vehicles for the Kalka, Naraingarh and Chhachhrauli forest ranges at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

To support long-term ecological stability in the Shivaliks, the committee approved Rs 35 lakh for a detailed feasibility study on soil and water conservation works in Yamunanagar, Ambala and Panchkula districts. The study will provide a catchment-wise and year-wise action plan, building upon earlier assessments and guiding future conservation investments.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts