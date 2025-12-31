Nursery-centric afforestation projects approved

The government on Tuesday approved a series of supplementary and additional proposals under the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to strengthen plantations, secure wildlife habitats and enhance protection infrastructure across the state.

The approvals were accorded at a meeting of the Steering Committee of CAMPA, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. Taking note of the rising input costs and the state’s policy shift away from eucalyptus plantations, the committee approved the reallocation of funds for nursery operations and plantation activities.

Recognising the ecological sensitivity of the Shivalik region, the committee sanctioned the purchase of three patrol vehicles for the Kalka, Naraingarh and Chhachhrauli forest ranges at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

To support long-term ecological stability in the Shivaliks, the committee approved Rs 35 lakh for a detailed feasibility study on soil and water conservation works in Yamunanagar, Ambala and Panchkula districts. The study will provide a catchment-wise and year-wise action plan, building upon earlier assessments and guiding future conservation investments.