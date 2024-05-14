Nursing student dies by suicide, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 13

A 24-year-old General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) student allegedly died by suicide. According to the police, the body was found hanging at her house in the Tauru area of Nuh district on Saturday night.

The police said she was attending coaching classes at an institute in Tauru. The deceased’s father filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. He said some youths used to harass her daughter on her way to the coaching institute. He said one of the youths was pressurising his daughter for the marriage and when she refused, she was insulted by making caste-related remarks.

“My daughter was threatened that if she did not marry him, her younger sister would be kidnapped and raped. It is being said that there is a gang of four youths, who often misbehave with girls on the road. After being harassed, she started getting mentally disturbed and she died by suicide,” he said. Following the complaint, an FIR under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sadar Tauru police station.

Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO, Sadar Tauru police station, said, “A case has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon.”

