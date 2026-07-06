Nutritional support for TB warriors at Yamunanagar dispensary

The Inner Wheel Club of Jagadhri-Yamunanagar organised a TB diet distribution drive at the HUDA dispensary in Jagadhri.

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As part of its ongoing commitment to community health, the club distributed nutritious TB diet kits among 15 tuberculosis (TB) patients.

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The initiative aimed to support TB patients by providing essential nutritional supplements, recognising that proper nutrition plays a vital role in strengthening immunity and aiding recovery during treatment. President Ragini Vinaik said caring for the health and well-being of the community was at the heart of Inner Wheel’s mission.

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She encouraged everyone to support TB patients with compassion and awareness, helping them on their journey towards better health. Senior club members actively participated in the distribution drive, reaffirming the club’s dedication to humanitarian service and community welfare.