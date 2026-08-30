‘Nyay Panchayat’ calls for united fight to protect education, jobs in Haryana

A state-level “Nyay Panchayat”, attended by students, workers, farmers, women, employees, members of the middle class and people from other sections of society here on Sunday, resolved to unite and launch a collective fight to safeguard education and jobs in Haryana.

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The Panchayat adopted a resolution expressing grave concern over the alleged deteriorating state of education and record unemployment in the state. Speakers representing different sections endorsed the key demands and called for a statewide campaign seeking the filling of all vacant posts in schools, colleges and universities.

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Several speakers also raised questions over the functioning of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), alleging that candidates from reserved categories were being targeted through unconstitutional practices.

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Opening the proceedings, farm leader Inderjit Singh said the Panchayat had become necessary in view of the BJP government’s “divisive tactics” to polarise people deprived of education and employment opportunities on the basis of caste and religion, instead of addressing their real issues.

OBC leader Rajender Tanwar welcomed the participants, while student leader Jasminder Singh placed the resolution before the gathering. Speakers supported the resolution and expressed their determination to take the campaign to different parts of the state.

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A leader of striking municipal employees also appealed for support to their ongoing strike, which was unanimously endorsed by the Panchayat.

It was announced that similar conventions would be organised across the state from September 10 to 17. Mass deputations would subsequently submit memorandums to Deputy Commissioners with a charter of demands, including improvement of government schools, unemployment allowance, an end to the alleged arbitrary functioning of the HPSC, rollback of exorbitant fee increases in various courses and filling all vacant posts through regular recruitment.

CJP leaders Sudheer Sangwan and Ankit Bhardwaj, Mahila Samiti national vice-president Dr Jagmati Sangwan, student leader Ronak Khatri, Om Prakash, Surender Singh, Dharampal Badala, Suresh Dravid, Prof Narender Chahar, Prabhu Singh, Sumit Singh, Vinod of CITU, Telu Ram, Dr Tulsi Ram and Master Wazir Singh were among those prominent who attended the Panchayat.