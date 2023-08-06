Objectionable video; 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 5

A man has been arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable video on Hindu deities on a social media platform, the police said today. Sajid, a native of UP, faces charges of inciting religious sentiments, disturbing social harmony and those related to hate speech, police spokesperson Sube Singh said. The accused owns a salon in the NIT-Faridabad area. In the video on Hindu deities, indecent language had been used, the police claimed.

