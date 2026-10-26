Oct 31 deadline to install high security number plates: Karnal police

The Karnal police have given a last chance to vehicle owners to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) as per the prescribed standards by October 31, warning that strict enforcement drive will be launched from November 1 with particular attention to vehicles running without number plates, those fitted with non-standard plates and cases involving tampering with or concealing registration numbers.

As per police officials, challans are currently being issued for such violations, however from November 1, strict enforcement of the HSRPs will be done.

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According to Karnal Police data, over 7,000 challans have been issued for driving vehicles without number plates, while around 9,900 challans have been issued for violations of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP)-related rules in the district so far in 2026.

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On the directions of Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, a campaign is being conducted under the guidance of Karnal Range IGP Ashwin Shenvi and the leadership of Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel. Under the campaign, police teams will inspect vehicles on major roads, at traffic intersections and at other key locations to ensure that registration plates comply with prescribed standards and vehicle registration numbers are clearly visible, a police spokesperson said.

Karnal SP Karan Goel made it clear that vehicles found without number plates, fitted with non-compliant HSRPs, or carrying plates that have been altered, tampered with, bent or concealed will face action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and traffic rules.

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He advised vehicle owners not to wait until the last date and to get their number plates installed or corrected within the stipulated deadline.

The SP also asked vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles have valid HSRPs that meet prescribed standards and that number plates are clearly visible and easily readable. He said the plates must not be altered, unlawfully decorated, tampered with, bent, covered or positioned in a manner that conceals the registration number. Damaged plates or those with illegible characters must be repaired or replaced, as required.

Goel also advised vehicle owners to obtain HSRPs through authorised channels and keep their vehicle registration documents in order. He urged them to follow other traffic rules, including those relating to helmets, seat belts and speed limits.

Goel said standardised HSRPs help establish vehicle identity and assist the police in identifying suspicious vehicles, investigating vehicle thefts and tracing vehicles involved in criminal activities.

“Tampering with registration plates or making registration numbers illegible can hamper vehicle identification and complicate investigations,” he added.