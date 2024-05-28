Of 1.3 crore voters, 46 per cent were women

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 27

In the Lok Sabha elections, women voters significantly contributed to the festival of democracy across the state. This time, out of the total voters who cast their votes, 46 per cent were women. The figures reflect their growing political awareness and participation.

According to data provided by the Election Commission of India, of 1,30,10,201 total voters, 59,82,815 were women voters. It highlights the active role of women in shaping the political scenario of the state.

In the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 13,44,503 voters exercised their franchise, with 620,875 of them being women (46.17 per cent). Similarly, in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, of 1,202,401 voters, 5,65,857 were women, marking a turnout of 47 per cent.

Moving to Sirsa, where 13,51,932 voters cast their votes, 6,22,786 were women, accounting for 46.08 per cent of the total votes.

In Hisar, out of 11,68,784 voters, 5,32,137 (45.52 per cent) were women. In Karnal, 13,41,174 votes were cast, of which 6,19,410 were women, representing 46.18 percent of the total. — TNS

