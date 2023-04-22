Of defunct tubewells & water shortage

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 21

With the summer season setting in, many parts of the city are experiencing shortage of drinking water supply, according to sources in the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad. A recent survey conducted by civic officials revealed that around 400, out of the total 1,600 tubewells of the MC, were out of order or lying defunct, resulting in a huge gap between demand and supply.

Several localities, including Dabua Colony, Jawahar Colony, SGM Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Badkhal, Sainik Colony, Sectors 22, 23, 48, 49, 55, 21(A, B, C), Shiv Durga Vihar, Greenfields Colony, Gandhi Colony, parts of Ballabgarh city and some interior colonies of Old Faridabad, are facing the brunt of water scarcity. Residents are compelled to rely on private tanker or suppliers, with an average daily expenditure of Rs 100, for drinking water.

Rs 120 cr spent on supply networks annually The MC spends over Rs 120 crore on water supply networks annually, and the Ranney well project, which is aimed at filling the gap between demand and supply by tapping into the Yamuna river belt, is yet to yield the desired results.

Although the FMDA has announced plans to set up more Ranney wells to augment the supply, the MC continues to spend over Rs 2 crore on private tankers during summer months

Yogesh Dhingra, a former municipal councillor, said densely populated colonies of NIT are plagued with water shortage due to mismanagement and the thriving of the private water mafia.

The MC spends over Rs 120 crore on water supply networks annually, and the Ranney well project, which is aimed at filling the gap between demand and supply by tapping into the Yamuna river belt, is yet to yield the desired results. Although the FMDA has announced plans to set up more Ranney wells to augment the supply, the MC continues to spend over Rs 2 crore on private tankers during summer months. The city is currently receiving around 325 MLD, against the demand of 450 MLD. An MC official said measures had been taken to ensure adequate and proper supply of drinking water in all parts of the city. However, the situation on the ground suggested otherwise.