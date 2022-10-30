Of garbage dumps and stench in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 29
The collection of garbage from houses in Gurugram city came to a halt today due to the strike by sanitation workers of the municipal corporation.
Due to the non-availability of corporation vehicles, garbage has piled up in the houses of people. With no option to dispose of the garbage, people are
dumping it in the open at public places.
Piles of garbage can be seen at public places across the city. Meanwhile, the municipal authorities today lifted about 800 tonne garbage from the streets under police protection. Officials of the cleaning wing of the MCG used JCB machines to load dumpers with garbage.
Commuters are facing inconvenience due to the accumulation of garbage on the roads.
On Friday night, machines were deployed to sweep roads in the city. Despite the presence of police personnel, the striking workers
did not allow machines to operate. The civic body authorities had to recall the machines from a couple of places.
