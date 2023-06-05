 Of infighting, mismanagement : The Tribune India

HARYANA DIARY

Of infighting, mismanagement

Kurukshetra: The recent khap panchayat held in Kurukshetra to support wrestlers was marred by infighting and mismanagement. The meeting was disrupted when some khap leaders engaged in a heated argument, expressing dissatisfaction with the limited time given to speak and the lack of focus on the wrestlers’ issue. The situation escalated when a scuffle broke out among attendees. Farmer leaders later accused the government of deliberately instigating the chaos by sending disruptive individuals to the meeting.

Uneasy silence

Mahendragarh: BJP workers appeared uncomfortable during a function organised by traders in Narnaul city when local JJP leaders in their speeches referred to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala as the next Chief Minister of Haryana. One of the leaders went as far as asking the people to raise their hands in support of making Dushyant the CM in the 2024 polls. Interestingly, BJP workers present at the function did not raise their hands.

Homage paid

Yamunanagar: Residents of Khadri village in Yamunanagar district paid homage to former Union Minister and the BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria, who passed away on May 18. Kataria had adopted Khadri village, and his efforts resulted in significant development in the area. The villagers expressed their deep attachment to Kataria, as he frequently visited and interacted with them.

Renaming or renovating?

Rohtak: A controversy has emerged regarding the alleged renaming of a chowk in Rohtak city. Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, claiming that the renaming was disguised as renovation. However, Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal clarified that there was no intention or proposal to rename the chowk, as it was merely undergoing beautification. Despite his statement, the protesters, supported by some other organisations, continued their agitation, adding to the confusion.

Marked absent

Sonepat: Enraged over the attitude of government officials, Congress MLAs have decided to file a complaint against officials who were absent during the meeting held at the PWD rest house in Sonepat, which was called by Kharkhoda MLA Jaiveer Singh Valmiki, Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar and Mayor Nikhil Verma to review development works, especially those relating to damaged roads, sewerage and potable water. While senior officials were called for the meeting, junior officials reached there. Angry over their absence, both the MLAs said they would raise the issue before the Haryana Privileges Committee.

Quelling resentment

Karnal: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spent two days with people of his home constituency. During his visit, he interacted with residents of four wards and those of Kachhwa village. Sources in the party said it was an attempt to quell the growing resentment among party members towards the CM. He attended to issues of party workers and the public who aired several civic issues related to streetlights, stormwater, illegal colonies, and more. He also directed officials to resolve the issues at the earliest. He had lunch with party workers, sharing their tiffins.

