Off-roading takes centre stage at Euphoria 2024

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 21

In Sirsa, on the final day of management fest ‘Euphoria 2024’ at Jan Nayak Choudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCDV), spectators got the opportunity of witnessing a spectacular display of off-roading. Young people, in numbers, participated in the event, with off-roading enthusiasts arriving not only from across the district but also from Bathinda and Chandigarh.

A specially prepared off-roading ground at the JCD showcased the skills of drivers in their vehicles, leaving spectators spellbound. The event was flagged off by JCD General Director Kuldip Singh Dhindsa. Sukhan Preet, Sukh Sandhu, Robin Sidhu, Ankush and others who attended the off-roading games said that organising such an event in Sirsa was remarkable in itself. They praised the management of JCD and hoped that such events would continue to be organised.

Additionally, on the second day of the fest, academic activities such as quizzes, poetry, speeches and fine arts competitions, including T-shirt painting, nail art, cooking without fire and sports activities like slow scooter race, lemon race and deadlift competitions were conducted. Winners of all events were presented with attractive prizes by the college and sponsors of the fest. Punjabi singer Jassi Kirarkot also performed at the event.

#Sirsa