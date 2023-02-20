'Offensive' letter sent to Edu Minister, INSO files complaint

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 19

Activists of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal, today reached the PGIMS police station here, and filed a complaint, demanding investigation into a letter that used offensive language against their leaders. The letter was sent to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also demanded the registration of case against the culprit.

“The sender alleged that the INSO is indulged in anti-national activities. The letter has led to acute resentment among INSO activists, forcing us to lodge a police complaint against the sender. We want the registration of an FIR against the sender for using offensive language, spreading lies and defaming the organisation”, said Deswal.