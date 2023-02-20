'Offensive' letter sent to Edu Minister, INSO files complaint

Rohtak, February 19
Activists of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal, today reached the PGIMS police station here, and filed a complaint, demanding investigation into a letter that used offensive language against their leaders. The letter was sent to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also demanded the registration of case against the culprit.
“The sender alleged that the INSO is indulged in anti-national activities. The letter has led to acute resentment among INSO activists, forcing us to lodge a police complaint against the sender. We want the registration of an FIR against the sender for using offensive language, spreading lies and defaming the organisation”, said Deswal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet
Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption
Under new policy, 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached t...