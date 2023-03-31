Office-locating portal for K'shetra Mini Secretariat

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 30

The Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, on Thursday launched an office-locating portal to help people find the offices of the different departments in the Mini Secretariat.

The portal — KKRoffices.com — has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Kurukshetra. The NIC has also provided a QR code that can be used to scan and access the portal.

DC Shantanu Sharma said, “The Mini Secretariat in Kurukshetra has three administrative blocks. Offices of almost all the departments are present on different floors in these three blocks. People often face difficulty in finding the exact location of different offices. Signboards are installed on different floors along with the room numbers of the offices but visitors still ask for directions.”

“To help them, we have launched a portal and also a QR code for the portal that can be scanned to get the location of the offices concerned. Instructions have also been issued to paste the QR codes at over 25 places, including the three administrative blocks of the Mini Secretariat and the lifts,” he added.

Technical Director-cum-District Informatics Officer Vinod Singla said, “Not only the visitors, but even the employees get confused sometimes. A list of the departments and their branches will appear on the portal. The visitors have to just click on the name of the department and they will get the complete information about the location, floor number and room number of the offices along with the pictures of the outside view of the administrative block and department.”