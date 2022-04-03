Officer booked for abetment to suicide

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 2

The District Project Officer of the Women and Child Development Department has been booked for abetment of suicide after the District Coordinator of the department tried to end her life by consuming mosquito repellent during the office hours in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar. The woman was soon rushed to the hospital.

The coordinator in her police complaint said the District Project Officer (a woman) was mentally harassing her.

“I was on maternity leave and had joined office on February 1. Since then, my in charge (the district project officer) was harassing me,” said the complainant.

“Jagadhri Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) conducted a surprise inspection of our office on March 28. My in charge alleged the SDM inspected the office as I would have complained against her,” the complainant said.

Following this allegation, I became mentally upset and consumed mosquito repellent in the office, the coordinator said.

A case has been registered under Sections 306 and 511 of the IPC against the District Project Officer at police station, Sector 17, Jagadhri, on March 31.