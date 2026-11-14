Officer stops minor girl’s wedding a day before ceremony in Fatehabad

A child marriage was prevented in Ward No. 2 of Bhuna town in Fatehabad district after officials received information about a family’s plan to marry off a minor girl secretly.

The family had fixed November 15 as the wedding date and was making preparations for the ceremony. However, Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rekha Agarwal received information about the planned marriage and acted promptly.

She reached the spot on Saturday, a day before the scheduled wedding, and stopped the ceremony. She also informed the family about the legal provisions prohibiting child marriage and directed them not to proceed with the wedding.

The officer said that under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys. She added that solemnising, arranging or facilitating a marriage involving anyone below the prescribed legal age is a punishable offence and can invite legal action.

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The administration appealed to people to help prevent child marriages and immediately inform the authorities concerned if they come across any such case.