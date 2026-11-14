Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Officer stops minor girl’s wedding a day before ceremony in Fatehabad

Officer stops minor girl’s wedding a day before ceremony in Fatehabad

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:26 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Family members of the minor girl being counselled in Bhuna.
Advertisement

A child marriage was prevented in Ward No. 2 of Bhuna town in Fatehabad district after officials received information about a family’s plan to marry off a minor girl secretly.

The family had fixed November 15 as the wedding date and was making preparations for the ceremony. However, Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rekha Agarwal received information about the planned marriage and acted promptly.

She reached the spot on Saturday, a day before the scheduled wedding, and stopped the ceremony. She also informed the family about the legal provisions prohibiting child marriage and directed them not to proceed with the wedding.

The officer said that under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys. She added that solemnising, arranging or facilitating a marriage involving anyone below the prescribed legal age is a punishable offence and can invite legal action.

Advertisement

The administration appealed to people to help prevent child marriages and immediately inform the authorities concerned if they come across any such case.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts