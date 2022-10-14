Officer suspended, 2 others served show-cause notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered the suspension of the Divisional Land Conservation Officer, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Gurugram, Umesh with immediate effect for furnishing a false report in a corruption case.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also directed to issue show-cause notices

to Additional Director, Kuldeep Gautam, who is currently posted in Panchkula and Deputy Superintendent, Arvind Kumar.

An official spokesperson said after the meeting of CM Window held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, V Umashankar, directions had been given to initiate a stern action against the above officials.

He said Land Conservation Officer, Gurugram, Umesh, was given the responsibility of ascertaining the financial loss caused to the government in a case. On this, Umesh reported that no financial loss had resulted to the government, which was contrary to the earlier report given by RK Verma, a retired IAS officer.

In this regard, a complaint was made by a person named Daljit Singh regarding Chilla, Dhulawat, Bhond, Nangal Mubarakpur villages of Nuh district, in which the officials working there were accused of duping the farmers to the tune of Rs 78 lakh for installing underground drains.