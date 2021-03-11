Officers to improve govt school standards in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, April 21

The district administration has taken a novel initiative to improve the education standard and strengthen the infrastructure at government schools in the district.

As part of the initiative, it has identified 27 best and as many worst-performing government schools in terms of academic performance, students strength and infrastructure. The administration has roped in its 27 Class I officers (one each for a best and worst school) of various departments to study features of best schools and later execute these in the worst ones. Sources said the officers had not only started visiting the schools but were also preparing a report about their functioning after interacting with school heads, parents, teachers and students. They would submit their report to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt Shakti Singh in a fortnight so that necessary reforms could be brought in the worst-performing schools.

“The initiative aims at ensuring qualitative improvement in the infrastructure and standard of education in the worst performing schools. Keeping this in view, two schools each have been allotted to officers of different departments, who will work in coordination with the Education Department for finding out the basic needs of such schools and areas of improvement,” said the DC. He maintained that the officers would not only inspect the functioning of computer labs, IT equipment, condition of rooms, assembly area and other infrastructural facilities made available in the schools but also ascertain learning level of the students and other things required to improve the academic standard of the school, he added.