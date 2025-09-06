Officers told to give reasons for arms licence rejections

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr Sumita Misra, has directed all Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners that reasons for the rejection of applications for grant, renewal, or extension of arms licences must be recorded in writing and furnished to the applicants.

She said under Section 14 of the Arms Act, the licensing authorities were required to record reasons in writing for any refusal and provide the same to the applicant on demand, except where it was not in public interest to disclose such reasons.

She directed all licensing authorities to comply with the provisions of the Act and the Arms Rules. Further, periodic reports on refusals and rejections were to be sent to the government for review to ensure accountability.