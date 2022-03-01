Official held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 28

The Vigilance Department has nabbed an inspector of the Food and Supply Department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs60,000 here today. Identified as Rajbir Singh, the accused was posted as inspector in the weights and measurement cell of the Food and Supply Department here.

According to the complaint, the accused had demanded money for renewing license of a trader here. He was caught red handed today by the Vigilance team. It has been alleged that the accused had also taken money from the complainant last year for the licence registration. —