Official held for taking bribe

Faridabad, February 28
The Vigilance Department has nabbed an inspector of the Food and Supply Department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs60,000 here today. Identified as Rajbir Singh, the accused was posted as inspector in the weights and measurement cell of the Food and Supply Department here.
According to the complaint, the accused had demanded money for renewing license of a trader here. He was caught red handed today by the Vigilance team. It has been alleged that the accused had also taken money from the complainant last year for the licence registration. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...