Official orders restoration of ownership with HSVP

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 3

Taking a stringent note of the alleged land scam worth crores of rupees concerning the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Chief Administrator, HSVP, has directed the Administrator, Rohtak, and Estate Officer, Panipat, to restore the ownership of the land with the HSVP immediately and to send the action taken report (ATR) within three days.

The acquired land of the HSVP in Sector 6 had been sold to private persons reportedly by making forged documents. Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, HSVP, also directed the land acquisition officer (LAO), Rohtak, and EO, Panipat, to ensure that no NOC was issued with respect to the land acquired by the State of Haryana and handed over to the HSVP in khasra number 720 of Taraf Insaar village, falling in Sector 6, Panipat.

Apart from this, the Chief Administrator directed all administrators, LAOs and EOs of the HSVP to send the reports of all such cases in the state to the HSVP headquarters and the Director-General, Urban Estate, within a week.

Jogender Swami, former Zila Parishad member, had filed a complaint to the Estate Officer (EO), HSVP, regarding the scam by the sale of the HSVP’s acquired land in Sector 6 to private persons.

He said the total land in khasra number 720 was 7 bighas-19 biswas, which was acquired by the HSVP to develop sectors. As per the records, only 12-biswa land was left unacquired. But the land mafia, in connivance with government officials, sold the land of the HSVP and also got the mutation of the land by reportedly preparing forged documents.