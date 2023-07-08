Official suspended for use of substandard construction material

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 7

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta has ordered an inquiry and suspension of the official concerned in a case where substandard material was used for the construction of a road from Umri to Daulatpur village.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee at the Kurukshetra Mini Secretariat. Of the 14 complaints listed for the meeting, seven were resolved.

The road was prepared by the PWD (B&R) and the gram panchayats of Dheru Majra, Kishangarh and Daulatpur had raised the issue of poor material used in the construction of the road. During the meeting, SDM Thanesar presented an inquiry report regarding the complaint and as per it, the material used in the construction of the road was found to be of substandard quality.

The minister ordered the suspension of the official concerned for ignoring the prescribed standards.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Shahabad MLA Ram Karan Kala, Ladwa MLA Mewa Singh, DC Shantanu Sharma, SP Surinder Singh Bhoria and several other leaders and officials were present.

Meanwhile, Kamal Gupta said that a proposal had been sent to the government to resolve the issue of waterlogging at Pipli Chowk and adjoining areas.

Also, an MoU was signed between the Kurukshetra Development Board and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in the presence of the minister. The IOCL will provide a Budget of Rs 2.52 crore under the CSR for the beautification and cleanliness of the Brahma Sarovar. In 2018-19, the sarovar was included in the list of 30 Swachh Iconic Places under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and to further improve its beautification and cleanliness, the funds were to be provided by the IOCL.