Officials directed to complete Karnal Smart City projects before deadlines

Deputy Commissioner (DC)-cum- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), Dr Anand Kumar Sharma on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various ongoing Smart City projects and directed officials and construction agencies to complete several key projects within fixed deadlines.

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While reviewing various projects being carried out under the KSCL at its office, Dr Sharma discussed the progress of these projects and directed officials to complete the Phase-I and Phase-II works of redevelopment of Karna Stadium by December.

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Under Phase-I, sports infrastructure at the stadium is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 24.84 crore. The project includes hostels for boys and girls, an administrative block, a climbing wall, a stage and a multipurpose building.

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Under Phase-II, a multipurpose building for different sports is also being constructed. Dr Sharma directed the concerned officials to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timeline.

He also instructed officials to complete minor pending works related to several key projects by August 20 so that they can be inaugurated at the earliest.

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These include the Observation Home at Shakti Colony, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.03 crore, the Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk project at the cost of Rs 1.20 crore, and minor works related to the Community Centre, badminton court and volleyball court in Sector 33, developed at a cost of Rs 11.20 crore.

Dr Sharma also reviewed the progress of the Rs 127-crore two elevated flyovers project being constructed in the city and directed the officials to ensure that the work is completed within the scheduled time.

“I reviewed the progress of various projects and the concerned officials have been asked to complete them before the deadline,” said DC Dr Sharma.

To resolve minor issues affecting the construction of the elevated flyovers, a meeting of officials from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Forest Department has been convened. The DC directed the concerned departments to coordinate and resolve the issues without causing further delay to the project.

The progress of the commercial space being constructed at the Old Grain Market was also reviewed. Dr Sharma directed the officials and construction agency to complete the project by October.

Dr Sharma emphasised that the concerned departments and agencies must adhere to the deadlines and ensure that pending works are completed without unnecessary delay.

He also directed officials to address issues affecting the execution of projects through better coordination among the departments concerned.