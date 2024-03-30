Officials gear up for rabi procurement

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 29

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, in the virtual presence of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Dr Sumita Misra said that the procurement of rabi crop would commence on April 1. He instructed all officials concerned to make sure the procurement process of wheat was smooth and that farmers did not face inconvenience. He said the officials concerned must ensure necessary facilities at market yards and procurement centres. The concerned SDMs were asked to inspect electricity, water, cleanliness and other arrangements at the market yards from time to time.

DC urges Arhtiya associations to motivate voters District Election Officer RK Singh appealed to the members of the Arhtiya Association to cooperate in voter awareness programmes. He said this time the administration was making extensive efforts to achieve the target of hundred per cent voting in Sirsa. In this regard, cooperation was expected from the Arhtiya Association in raising awareness among public for voting. The association members were urged to encourage the farmers coming to sell crops in the markets to vote.

The DC also said there was a possibility of increased wheat arrivals this time, so proper arrangements for lifting and storage must be ensured. He appealed to the farmers of the district to dry the crops in the markets so that they did not face inconvenience while selling.

Prior to this, the Additional Chief Secretary reviewed the procurement arrangements of rabi crop across the state through video conferencing and provided necessary directions to the district magistrates.

