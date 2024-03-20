Karnal: Officials on poll duty told not to leave station without permission

Karnal, March 19
Officials and employees, especially those on election duty for the Karnal Lok Sabha and the byelection from the Assembly seat, have been restricted from leaving their stations without prior permission. The directive has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Uttam Singh, to enhance accountability and optimise resource utilisation across various departments and to minimise disruptions in the poll process.
Directions effective till June 6
All department heads have been instructed to inform employees on duty not to leave the station without permission. These directions will remain effective until the model code of conduct ends on June 6. — Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer
The DC made it clear that the leave would only be granted on medical grounds when it was extremely necessary. The applicant must submit a medical certificate issued by the Civil Surgeon. He said the applications would be sent only through the DC office. “All department heads have been instructed to inform employees on duty not to leave the station without permission. These directions will remain effective until the model code of conduct ends on June 6. The officials are required to obtain permission before leaving the station,” said Uttam Singh.
He said the Election Commission had already issued strict guidelines for taking leave on medical grounds. “Due to the electoral duties, leave can only be granted to the employees when it is absolutely necessary on health grounds,” said the DC.
He added that action would be taken if any department sent applications directly instead through the DC office.
As per the Election Commission guidelines, some employees or officials usually try to take leave on health grounds to avoid election duties and they also manage to obtain a medical certificate from somewhere.
The DC stated that the employees and officials had important responsibilities during the elections and they should follow the guidelines. “If the relevant department directly sends applications for leave instead of sending through the DC office, action can be taken under the code of conduct rules,” he said.
He said that no employee should try to take leave unnecessarily to avoid duty.
