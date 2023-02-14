Officials on toes ahead of Home Minister's visit

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 13

A day before the visit of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to Karnal, officials of various departments remained on their toes to take stock of the arrangements for the visit.

To present President’s Colours to Police Union Home Minister to present President’s Colours to state police

BJP state president OP Dhankar holds party workers' meeting

Will also open Hafed Agro-Mall which will be developed as export hub

Shah will present the President’s Colour Award to the Haryana Police on February 14 at Haryana Police Academy (HPA) Madhuban. Besides, he will inaugurate Hafed Agro Mall, which will be developed as an export hub.

The Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting of party workers of Karnal and Panipat districts. BJP president OP Dhankar chaired a party workers’ meeting on Monday and gave them directions in this regard.

“I reviewed the preparedness of the party workers for the meeting. The Union Minister will interact with around 1,000 party workers to charge them with new energy. The BJP will again come to power in 2024 in Haryana with full majority,” said Dhankar while interacting with mediapersons. After the programme, Amit Shah will interact with party workers in Sonepat also,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav and Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia reviewed the preparations in place for the visit of the Union Minister. The SP said tight security arrangements were in place ahead of Shah’s visit. The Union Minister will also dedicate various projects of the state from Hafed Agro Mall.

“Apart from inaugurating the Hafed Agro Mall, Shah will inaugurate Sanjhi Dairy and also lay the foundation stones of the ethanol processing plant at Panipat Sugar Mill, dairy plant at Rewari and internet radio-cooperative Vani app,” said Yadav.