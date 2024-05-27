Hisar: Officials scrutinise poll-related documents

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 26

A day after the polling for the general elections, all voting-related documents were scrutinised by the General Supervisor Gopal Chand, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, candidates and the representatives at the Panchayat Bhawan here today.

Dahiya asked the candidates and the representatives of political parties about any kind of doubt related to the voting process. He praised all officers/employees engaged in the election work for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner in the district.

SVEEP Nodal Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeraj, Bawani Khera Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Harshit Kumar, Hisar ARO Jaiveer Yadav, Narnaund ARO Praveen Kumar, Hansi ARO Mohit Mehrana, Barwala ARO Ajay Chopra, Uchana ARO Gulzar Malik, Uklana ARO Chetna Chaudhary, Adampur ARO Narendra Singh, Election Tehsildar Jagdeep Mann, Election Agent Raanish Saharan from BJP, Independent candidates Randhir Singh and Surender Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.

